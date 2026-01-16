 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Grace - GREASE - Plays in the park

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Ferrell Studios

Best Dance Production
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CDC Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Ferrie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Dar Yanetta - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre

Best Ensemble
DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - George Street Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Santoro - GREASE - Plays in the park

Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL - McCarter Theatre Center

Best Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Algonquin Arts Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Premiere Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi - SWEENEY TODD - NENAproductions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Growing Stage

Favorite Local Theatre
Music Mountain Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.


