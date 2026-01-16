Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Betsy Wolfe - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION - Holmdel Theatre Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Grace - GREASE - Plays in the park



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Ferrell Studios



Best Dance Production

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CDC Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Ferrie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Dar Yanetta - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre



Best Ensemble

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alan Edwards - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - George Street Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Santoro - GREASE - Plays in the park



Best Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL - McCarter Theatre Center



Best Performer In A Musical

Bob Marcus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Allegra Tumbleson - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Algonquin Arts Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amethyst Fiorentino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Premiere Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Widom and Tom Hessman - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gianna Minardi - SWEENEY TODD - NENAproductions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Debra Carozza - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Growing Stage



Favorite Local Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre

