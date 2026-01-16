Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Grace - GREASE - Plays in the park
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Ferrell Studios
Best Dance Production
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CDC Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Ferrie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Dar Yanetta - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre
Best Ensemble
DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - George Street Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Santoro - GREASE - Plays in the park
Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL - McCarter Theatre Center
Best Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Mountain Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre
Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Algonquin Arts Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Premiere Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi - SWEENEY TODD - NENAproductions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Roxbury Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Growing Stage
Favorite Local Theatre
Music Mountain Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
