THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR to Stop at Prudential Center in Newark in February 2026

The New Edition Way Tour comes to the Prudential Center on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The concert will feature performances by New Edition, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton, bringing together some of the most influential voices in modern soul and pop.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m..

ABOUT THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR

The tour celebrates New Edition’s enduring impact on R&B and pop music, as well as the recent renaming of a Boston street in the group’s honor. Known for transforming the landscape of R&B and paving the way for generations of performers, New Edition has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and influenced artists from New Kids on the Block and the Backstreet Boys to the global K-pop movement.

Formed in Boston in the early 1980s, the group’s members went on to shape music history through both their collective work and successful solo careers.

Bobby Brown, dubbed the “Bad Boy of R&B,” achieved massive solo success with his diamond-certified album Don’t Be Cruel, featuring hits like “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.” Ralph Tresvant topped charts with his debut single “Sensitivity,” while Johnny Gill brought powerhouse vocals to hits including “My, My, My” and “Rub You the Right Way.”

Bell Biv DeVoe — the trio of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe — merged hip-hop and R&B in the 1990s with the crossover classic “Poison,” defining the sound of the era.

FEATURED ARTISTS

This tour marks the first time New Edition and Boyz II Men will share the stage. Boyz II Men, originally discovered by Michael Bivins, became one of the best-selling vocal groups of all time, earning four Grammy Awards for timeless hits such as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “One Sweet Day,” their record-breaking duet with Mariah Carey.

Also joining the lineup is seven-time Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton, whose chart-topping hits “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “You’re Making Me High” helped define 1990s R&B. With more than 70 million records sold worldwide, Braxton remains one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music.

Together, these artists have sold nearly 200 million albums and have shaped the course of R&B, soul, and pop music for decades.

“You’re seeing artists who’ve shaped the culture come together to celebrate music that continues to stand the test of time,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of the Black Promoters Collective.

“This tour represents the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and respect for pristine artistry,” added Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective.