THE GHOST TRAIN Enters Final Weekend at Cent. Stage Co.

Critics and audiences are raving over Centenary Stage Company's production of Arnold Ridley's The Ghost Train which heads into its final weekend of shows at the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Tickets are available on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900. All performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

First produced in 1925 and filmed no less than three times, The Ghost Train was a long running success in London and on Broadway. In Maine, near the Canadian border, there's a legend of a phantom locomotive sweeping through a peaceful village, leaving death in its wake. Despite a psychic station master's weird stories of a ghost train, the six stranded passengers decide to say the night. "From this point the story has as many twists as an alpine road. To go further in a plot description will spoil the 'fun.' Note that this a perfect date event since hand holding may by required during many of the chilling moments... The Ghost Train will keep you on the edge of your seat." says Rick Busciglio of New Jersey footlights.

Directed by Centenary Stage Company's own award-winning Artistic Director Carl Wallnau, hailed as "a master of thrillers" by New Jersey Footlights. The Ghost Train features new and returning professional talent from across the tri-state area. Wallnau has directed numerous productions at CSC including world premieres of Inventing Montana, The Tillie Project and The Poetry of Pizza, as well as, several American and New Jersey premieres. Wallnau has been cited for outstanding direction in productions of Springtime for Henry and Quartermaines Terms. Wallnau's extensive acting credits include work at numerous regional theatres including Paper Mill Playhouse, Second Stage in NYC, People's Light, The Lark Theatre, The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Hartford Stage, Bristol Riverside, Forum Theatre, Premiere Stages, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Foothills Playhouse and 14 months on the road with the First National Tour of Titanic. Wallnau received his MFA from Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Tickets for The Ghost Train range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults and vary by performance date. Performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. Remaining performances are Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 18 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 pm and Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 pm. Thursday evening performances are a Buy One/Get One Rush Ticket Special when purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30PM. BOGO offer not valid for advance ticket sales. For the Wednesday matinee performances CSC offers a buffet matinee for groups of 25 or more and reservations must be made in advance. Centenary Stage Company also offers $5.00 student rush tickets to any student from any school on the Friday evening performance. Additionally, Centenary Stage Company offers discounted rates for groups, students, seniors, alumni, faculty and staff.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office hours are Monday to Friday, 1 - 5 pm and two hours prior to all performances. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news & special offers.

Centenary Stage Company's The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community and The Hackettstown Rotary Club.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





