THE FULL MONTY Opens Friday At Music Mountain Theatre

The Full Monty, the hit musical based on the 1997 film, opens Friday at Music Mountain Theatre.

Six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York are miserable. They have no cash and no prospects. Meanwhile, they catch their wives and other women going crazy over male strippers. The six men then set out to make some quick cash showing off their "real man" bodies by becoming a team of male strippers. As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness and anxieties they find strength as a group and overcome their inner demons.

MMT newcomers Bryan Enright and Dave Fusco star as Jerry Lukowski and Dave Bukatinsky respectively. Also starring are MMT regulars Louis Palena as Malcom MacGregor, Mark Whitman as Ethan Girard, Erik Snyder as Harold Nichols, and Tim Chastain as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons. Also featured sharing the role of Nathan Lukowski are Jason Weiland and Jaydin Houck, both MMT Junior Company members and students at the Theatre School at MMT.

Performances of The Full Monty run June 7 through June 23 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.





