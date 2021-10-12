THE DOO WOP PROJECT Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The Doo Wop Project on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what your favorite modern band would sound like, sung by five guys on a street corner with tighter-than-tight harmonies?

The Doo Wop Project takes you on a journey through the evolution of the doo-wop sound-starting with foundational tunes by the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the unforgettable songs of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons all the way to "DooWopified" versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway's Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project is a mashup of old-school style for a new generation.

Tickets to see The Doo Wop Project go on-sale Friday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.