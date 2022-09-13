Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 13, 2022  

Symphony In C to Open 22-23 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts This Month

The nationally-recognized Symphony in C will open its 2022-23 Season of Guest Conductors at the Gordon Theater, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with 29 year old Guest Conductor Jacob Joyce at on the podium. Currently serving as the Assistant Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Resident Conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the Music Director of the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, he is quickly gaining recognition as a dynamic and innovative presence.

The concert opens with the lovely Ballade in A minor by Afro-British composer, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The concert's centerpiece features 19 year old pianist Maxim Lando who performs Tchaikovsky's iconic Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor - one of the most popular works in the classical repertoire and a favorite of concert pianists around the world.

Rounding out the evening is Carl Nielsen's dramatic Symphony No, 4, Op. 29 "The Inextinguishable."


