State Theatre New Jersey Presents Salsa Basics Class With Elvis Ruiz

Elvis Ruiz is a dance instructor at Alma Montuno Latin Dance.

Apr. 14, 2021  

State Theatre New Jersey presents Salsa Basics Class with Elvis Ruiz on Thursday, April 29, 7pm ET. Elvis Ruiz is a dance instructor at Alma Montuno Latin Dance.

A minimum donation of $10 allows patrons to participate in the class. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. To sign up for the class, go to STNJ.org.

Elvis Ruiz from Alma Montuno Latin Dance will teach a 45-minute beginners' class in Salsa dance via Zoom. Participants will learn basic salsa dance steps and how to combine them in different patterns.

Alma Montuno Latin Dance is a Latin dance studio is based in Dunellen, NJ. The studio offers New York style salsa dance classes to adults of all ages and skill levels in a group setting.

Learn more at STNJ.org.


