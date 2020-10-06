State Theatre New Jersey Presents CAMERA TRICKS WITH BEN SEIDMAN

The event will take place on October 2, 16, and 23rd!

Join State Theatre New Jersey for the all-new LIVE interactive magic experience, Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman, streaming direct to at-home audiences. With his unique blend of psychological magic, clever comedy, and an artful sleight of hand so lovely he could charm a snake, Ben Seidman delivers a fun, one-of-a-kind, magic experience that keeps audiences guessing and never disappoints.

Following an appearance on Penn & Teller's Fool Us and a guest starring role on Netflix's Brainchild, simply put, Ben Seidman is on fire. As the only person in history to be named Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and honored as Entertainer of the Year for Princess Cruises, Ben Seidman has secured his position as one of today's hottest magic acts.

The show is called Camera Tricks because only one of his incredible feats of magic is done through trick photography and it's up to the audience to figure out which one. Although they all look incredible, we assure you that all will be surprised when the answer is revealed!

How it Works:

Download Zoom in advance of the event: zoom.us

Join us when the "doors" to the waiting room open 15 minutes before the event's start time. You'll get checked in for the event at this time.

You will be allowed entry once the performance is ready to begin. Your video will be live, but your microphone will be muted to begin. You may be unmuted at times throughout the show to engage with Ben.

Enjoy the show!

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/ben-seidman

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020 AT 8:00PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2020 AT 8:00PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020 AT 8:00PM

