Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova to Perform at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced that The Bald and the Beautiful will be live at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Fans are invited to join renowned drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova for an unforgettable evening exploring the boundaries of modern beauty and comedy.



Join Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova—two celebrated drag performers and comedians—as they dive into the cultural boundaries of modern beauty. Through live interviews with a lineup of stunning guests from the beauty industry—including models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, adult performers, and actors—Trixie and Katya will break down the beauty behind it all. Expect laughter, insight, and plenty of unforgettable moments.



Trixie Mattel has redefined the art of drag with her multifaceted career. She has released three acclaimed albums (‘Two Birds', ‘One Stone', and 2020's ‘Barbara'), launched the successful Trixie Cosmetics brand, co-authored the New York Times Best Seller “Trixie and Katya's Guide To Modern Womanhood,” and raised over $100,000 for charities through her “Twitch Tuesdays” livestreams. Trixie's comedic talents shine on stage, YouTube, and television, most notably with “UNHhhh” and the Netflix-produced “I Like to Watch.” She is also the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3.

Katya, the self-proclaimed “Sweatiest Woman in Show Business,” is a beloved entertainer who co-hosts the hit YouTube series “UNHhhh” and Netflix's “I Like to Watch.” She is a New York Times best-selling co-author and recently completed a sold-out 80+ stop global theater tour, culminating in her first TV standup special, “Help Me I'm Dying.” Katya's unique comedic perspective and bold personality make her a standout in the world of drag and entertainment.