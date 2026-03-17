Palisades Virtuosi to Perform New Works at Montclair State

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The Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio, 2022 winner of The American Prize - Ernst Bacon Award for their performances of American music, will return to the concert hall on Saturday, April 11 at 8:00 PM, at Cali School of Music's Choral Room at Montclair State University's Chapin Hall in Montclair, NJ

This will be a celebration of the ensemble's Mission to Commission, having had more than 100 works created for them in the last 20 years, through commissions, adaptations of existing works for their instrumentation or via gifts from composers. The event is presented in preparation for the ensemble's upcoming recording project, New American Masters - Volume 8.

The program will feature new works written for the trio by Montclair State University composers Taylor Arthur Goodson and Ben Hackett, as well as pieces by composers James Cohn and Patrick D. Finley.