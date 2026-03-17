Gateway Playhouse Introduces New Community Spotlight Series

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Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point will debut a new series of plays called the “Community Spotlight Series,” which will encompass three well-known shows to be produced throughout the remainder of the year: Neil Simon's “London Suite,” July 11 and 12, “The Vagina Monologues,” Aug. 22 and 23, and the classic “Harvey,” Nov. 6-8.

The Community Spotlight Series rounds out the Gateway's first-ever all-musical MainStage Season with three popular plays directed by veterans of the Gateway either as actors, directors or stage crew. Ryan Daly, who directed “Much Ado About Nothing” and “The Man Who Came to Dinner” will direct “London Suite,” Simon's famed, witty play about four different couples who stay in the same room at a London hotel at different times. Kim Tucker, who directed one-acts last summer, will direct Eve Ensler's groundbreaking 1996 “The Vagina Monologues,” a series of monologues that explore female sexuality, identity and violence based on interviews with hundreds of women. Actor Eric Williams will make his directorial debut with “Harvey,” the sweet story of Elwood P. Dowd whose best friend is an invisible 6-foot-tall rabbit.

“We have a group of artists who want to make art, and we have the space and calendar for these incredible shows,” Artistic Director Phil Pallitto said. “So we developed the ‘Community Spotlight Series' to celebrate storytelling, and we're starting with these plays that shape and illustrate our shared human experiences.”

Audiences already know and love the Gateway's musical productions (e.g., “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Guys & Dolls,” “9 to 5: The Musical”) which are full-blown productions complete with elaborate scenery and costumes, as well as a live orchestra. The plays in the Community Spotlight Series will focus more on the intimate moments discovered through simple, yet brilliant, storytelling.

Tickets are $15 tickets, aligning with the Gateway's mission of making theater as accessible as possible to audiences by providing them the opportunity to experience art through affordable theater.

“Theater sparks dialogue, and we want our audiences to be part of the conversation. This series is simply focusing on exceptional storytelling and the more tender occurrences that bring people together – which is precisely what theater does best,” Pallitto said. “We hope to remind people that we're all connected by showcasing works that are bold, heartfelt and deeply human.”

Performances for “London Suite” are 7 p.m., July 11-12, and 1 p.m., July 12; “The Vagina Monologues” runs 7 p.m., Aug. 22-23, and 1 p.m., Aug. 23; “Harvey” takes place 7 p.m., Nov. 6-7, and 2 p.m., Nov. 8.