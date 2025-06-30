State Theatre New Jersey Announces New Board Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey has announced the appointment of Wendy L. Wiebalk, Esq. as Chair of its Board of Trustees, effective July 1. Wiebalk succeeds John Fitzgerald, who has served as Chair since 2021. Longtime trustee Robin Suydam has been named Vice Chair, with Joey Kareem Grinkley appointed as Secretary.

“I am honored to serve in this important role,” said Wiebalk, who joined the STNJ Board in 2016. “I look forward to working together with my board colleagues to ensure that State Theatre New Jersey not only continues to thrive but grows even stronger in the years ahead.”

Wiebalk is a certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Cahn & Parra. A lifelong New Jersey resident and former professional vocalist, she has remained deeply engaged with the arts throughout her life. Her leadership will continue alongside Suydam, a retired insurance agency owner and longtime community leader, and Grinkley, an executive at Merck with over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Wendy, Robin, and Joey have been incredible champions of State Theatre’s mission throughout their entire tenure on our Board,” said Sarah Chaplin, President & CEO of State Theatre New Jersey. “Their leadership and unwavering commitment are a tremendous strength for STNJ.”

The new Executive Committee also includes Treasurer Richard Leist, retired from MetLife.

State Theatre New Jersey is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 after a major renovation. Originally opened as a silent film and vaudeville palace, the venue now presents a wide range of programming including Broadway tours, concerts, comedy, dance, and family shows, and welcomes more than 200,000 patrons annually.

For more information, visit STNJ.org.

