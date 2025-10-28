State Theatre New Jersey And George Street Playhouse Launch New Brunswick Arts Flex Pass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey and George Street Playhouse have announced the launch of the New Brunswick Arts Flex Pass, a new ticketing option designed to give audiences the freedom to experience the best of both theaters with significant savings and flexibility.

The New Brunswick Arts Flex Pass allows theatergoers to attend two productions at each venue—for a total of four performances—while saving 20% on regular ticket prices. Patrons can mix and match selections from State Theatre’s national Broadway tours and George Street Playhouse’s original productions, all located in New Brunswick’s downtown arts district. The pass is now available through both venues’ box offices and websites at STNJ.org and GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

“This partnership highlights the incredible range of live theatre available right here in New Brunswick,” said Sarah K. Chaplin, President & CEO, State Theatre New Jersey. “The Flex Pass gives audiences an easy and affordable way to experience everything from Broadway blockbusters to world-premiere plays—all just steps apart.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with our neighbors at State Theatre New Jersey to offer audiences this one-of-a-kind arts experience,” added Edgar Herrera, Executive Director of George Street Playhouse. “The Flex Pass makes it simple to enjoy both of our seasons, with built-in savings and the flexibility modern audiences want.”

State Theatre’s Broadway series includes Mrs. Doubtfire; Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook; Elf The Musical; Kinky Boots; Stereophonic; Meredith Willson’s The Music Man; and Spamalot.

George Street Playhouse’s 2025–26 season includes An Old-Fashioned Family Murder by Joe DiPietro, starring Sally Struthers; Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show!; What Became of Us; and My Lord, What a Night.

To order the Flex Pass, patrons may choose any two productions from each theater’s season, with 20% savings automatically applied. Additional shows can be added at the same discounted rate. Once purchased, each venue will contact patrons with seating information, and tickets will be available for pickup at Will Call one hour before showtime.

For more details, visit STNJ.org/NewBrunswickArtsFlexPass.