South Jersey Jazz Society Awards Bob Simon Jazz Scholarship to Mainland Regional High School Student

The South Jersey Jazz Society (SJJS) has awarded its 2025 Bob Simon Jazz Scholarship to Theo Rowe, a senior at Mainland Regional High School, recognizing his exceptional skill on the saxophone. The honor was presented by SJJS board member Michael Pedicin during the organization’s annual Jazz@ThePoint Festival on October 18, ahead of a performance by guitarist John Pizzarelli.

For the first time in the scholarship’s history, three students were recognized. In addition to Rowe, Faith Sandig and Thomas Klotz, both of Deptford High School, received awards for their proficiency on piano and drums, respectively. Each recipient will receive a monetary scholarship to further their musical education.

“Our jazz scholarship is a unique opportunity for a young, burgeoning jazz artist, and it fulfills a great part of our mission, which is to advance the education of America’s diversified art form—jazz—in southern New Jersey,” said Nick Regine, president of the SJJS Board.

The Bob Simon Jazz Scholarship, named in honor of the late Northfield resident and arts advocate, is presented annually to promising middle and high school jazz musicians from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. Applicants submit a personal essay, a recommendation from their band director, and a sample of their musical work.

More information about the scholarship and SJJS’s educational programs is available at SouthJerseyJazzSociety.org.