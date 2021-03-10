Song Performance Workshop Announced At Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre is offering a virtual song performance workshop this spring for adults and teens. The class will be held Saturday afternoons from 12:30-2:30 for seven weeks starting April 10 and ending May 22. The cost is $245.

This 7-week Song Performance Workshop is a "master class" environment, offering singers of all levels the opportunity to learn through observation as well as individual coaching on short solo pieces. Veteran teacher Vanessa Parvin gently and enthusiastically works to draw out each performer's individual personality and passion, with questions and suggestions designed to guide singers toward an authentic, unique, and captivating performance.

Vanessa Parvin has loved singing and the stage since childhood. In addition to a variety of jobs as a musical director and vocal coach, she has been fortunate to perform alongside Broadway legends on theater and cabaret stages. Favorite stage roles include Cinderella in Into The Woods, Marsinah in Kismet, Irene in Hello, Dolly!, Jenny in The Threepenny Opera, and at the Goodspeed Opera House as part of the Angel City Four in City Of Angels. Vanessa has been featured in a number of shows at Disneyland, and has been a professional holiday caroler for over 20 years. She is the soprano for MAC Award-winning vocal quintet Marquee Five, recently described as "Manhattan Transfer for the new millennium."

With Marquee Five, Vanessa has appeared at 54 Below, SOPAC, Feinstein's, the Metropolitan Room, the Laurie Beechman Theater, and Don't Tell Mama. You can hear her on Marquee Five's debut CD "8-Track Throwback". Vanessa holds a BA in Music from UCLA and a MFA in Theater from Brooklyn College. When not performing, she teaches private voice and piano in her Maplewood home. Visit Vanessa's Web site

To register for the class or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at The Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.