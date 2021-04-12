Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer Ani DiFranco Comes to NJPAC April 18

See Ani perform songs from her 22nd studio album 'Revolutionary Love' with a full concert from Ani, Terence Higgins, and special guest Ivan Neville.

Apr. 12, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a Live "virtual" performance with Ani DiFranco, from her latest release, 'Revolutionary Love' on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

The transcendent new album from Ani Di Franco, Revolutionary Love i??marks the latest proof of one of her most powerful gifts as an artist: a rare ability to give voice to our deepest frustrations and tensions, on both a personal and political level. "My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society," says the trailblazing musician and activist. "As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation, the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection.

See Ani perform songs from her 22nd studio album 'Revolutionary Love' with a full concert from Ani, Terence Higgins, and special guest Ivan Neville. Come hang virtually in Ani's home, Big Blue, as the band reminisces about touring and performs energetic live versions from the new album along with classics from the Little Folksinger canon. Captured lovingly with seven cameras, Revolutionary Love Live documents Ani's vision for this album live while it's hot off the presses.

Tickets to see Ani DiFranco perform songs live from her newest release, 'Revolutionary Love' are on-sale now by visiting NJPAC.org or by reserving at tickets.


