Sinatra Scholar Talks Frank at Swingin' New Jersey Birthday Bash

All who attended the “Jolly Sinatra Birthday and Holiday Giving Event!” on Sunday, December 10, 2023, overlooking the lovely marina in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, were wowed by the fascinating lecture given by Sinatra Scholar Charles L. “Chuck” Granata, who relayed stories and personal insights about the ever popular musical icon, Frank Sinatra.

This truly special event, presented by Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, honored the the 108th heavenly birthday of Frank Sinatra by spotlighting his career and music.

The festivities included an enlightening and inspiring talk by Mr. Granata, a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a record producer, music historian and archivist.

Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Rounding out the afternoon entertainment was sensational crooner Zack Alexander, who dazzled the crowd with a wonderful set of classic Sinatra tunes and Holiday songs.

The Sinatra birthday event was also designed as a charity and holiday giving program. Presenter Karen Morris encouraged all to consider giving to their favorite cause, or to the Virtual Toy Drive at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital (BMSCH), part of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and RWJ Barnabas Health.

One can donate a hospital-approved toy or book/game gift to their virtual toy drive, by browsing their Amazon Wish List, or donate funds to the Virtual Toy Drive which allows BMSCH to supply their patients with age and developmentally appropriate toys as needed.

Lucy Kassel of Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Foundation attended the event as a special guest of Ms Morris.

Another very special guest in the audience was Mary Caldwell, wife of singer/songwriter/arranger Bobby Caldwell, who attended along with her daughter Katie.

Sadly, Bobby Caldwell passed away earlier this year, but he is remembered for his versatile talent and his very popular hit song, What You Won’t Do For Love.

Mary and Bobby have long been fans of Frank Sinatra, and years ago Bobby portrayed Frank in the Las Vegas Musical: The Rat Pack is Back!

In the spirit of the holidays, Karen Morris gave away a few prizes to lucky raffle winners. Gifts included a Sammy Davis, Jr. four CD set, and the marvelous Tom Dressen book, Still Standing: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra (authors Darren Grubb & Johnny Russo).

The celebration closed on a sentimental musical note as the last song performed was the seasonal favorite, White Christmas.

Presenter of the event, Karen Morris, is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance.