Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra

Sinatra & Dessert, a swingin' event featuring live entertainment and fascinating discussions, will spotlight musical icons Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Christopher Riddle, son of Nelson Riddle, will be attending the event as a very special guest of the producer, Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications. Mr. Riddle, a consummate professional and acclaimed conductor/music director of

The Nelson Riddle Orchestra for the past 38 years, continues to lead the band since his father's passing in 1985. His presence at the event will bring an authentic and warm personal touch to the celebration of his dad, Nelson Riddle.

During the celebratory event, insightful Sinatra Scholars, Charles L. "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, will discuss the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, his music and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

But it is his remarkable collaboration with Frank Sinatra which was exceptionally noteworthy, as he was credited for reviving Sinatra's career with the Capitol recording of I've Got the World on a String. Quoting Frank Sinatra, "In the 1950's, Nelson Riddle and I wanted to record groups of songs that set a mood. We recorded wonderful, soulful, tender albums; as well as hot swinging ones."

Chuck Granata adds, "The recordings Frank Sinatra made with Nelson Riddle are unequaled for their extraordinary musicality. With Nelson, Sinatra pushed himself to unprecedented vocal heights and created a jazz-pop vocal style that became a model of its kind. Nelson's extensive skills, techniques and limitless imagination allowed him to write breathtaking backings for Sinatra, with pure jazz, swing, classical and even light-rock motifs. Nelson was, inarguably, the finest musical partner Frank Sinatra ever met in a recording studio."

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University.

He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.

He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Adding another perspective about Frank Sinatra will be guest speaker Brian Mark, who will share cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

As Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, Brian Mark spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside Sid Mark.

In addition, a medley of marvelous songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and arranged by Nelson Riddle will be performed by Jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander.

This Sinatra tribute is one of many specialty programs presented by independent producer Karen Morris, as a series of lecture and song to honor Frank Sinatra.

The event will take place indoors alongside a delightful picturesque view of the Avon marina. A buffet, with a variety of coffee, tea and dessert snacks, will be served as well.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

The photo of Nelson Riddle sitting at the piano with his children, Rosemary, Christopher and Skip, is courtesy of the Nelson Riddle family via their family photographer.

Advance tickets are required to attend the event. Tickets are on sale now.

A code number is necessary to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact producer Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com