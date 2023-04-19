Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra

The event is on Sunday, May 7th, 2023

Apr. 19, 2023  
Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra

Sinatra & Dessert, a swingin' event featuring live entertainment and fascinating discussions, will spotlight musical icons Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Christopher Riddle, son of Nelson Riddle, will be attending the event as a very special guest of the producer, Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications. Mr. Riddle, a consummate professional and acclaimed conductor/music director of

The Nelson Riddle Orchestra for the past 38 years, continues to lead the band since his father's passing in 1985. His presence at the event will bring an authentic and warm personal touch to the celebration of his dad, Nelson Riddle.

During the celebratory event, insightful Sinatra Scholars, Charles L. "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, will discuss the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, his music and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

But it is his remarkable collaboration with Frank Sinatra which was exceptionally noteworthy, as he was credited for reviving Sinatra's career with the Capitol recording of I've Got the World on a String. Quoting Frank Sinatra, "In the 1950's, Nelson Riddle and I wanted to record groups of songs that set a mood. We recorded wonderful, soulful, tender albums; as well as hot swinging ones."

Chuck Granata adds, "The recordings Frank Sinatra made with Nelson Riddle are unequaled for their extraordinary musicality. With Nelson, Sinatra pushed himself to unprecedented vocal heights and created a jazz-pop vocal style that became a model of its kind. Nelson's extensive skills, techniques and limitless imagination allowed him to write breathtaking backings for Sinatra, with pure jazz, swing, classical and even light-rock motifs. Nelson was, inarguably, the finest musical partner Frank Sinatra ever met in a recording studio."

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University.

He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.

He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Adding another perspective about Frank Sinatra will be guest speaker Brian Mark, who will share cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

As Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, Brian Mark spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside Sid Mark.

In addition, a medley of marvelous songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and arranged by Nelson Riddle will be performed by Jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander.

This Sinatra tribute is one of many specialty programs presented by independent producer Karen Morris, as a series of lecture and song to honor Frank Sinatra.

The event will take place indoors alongside a delightful picturesque view of the Avon marina. A buffet, with a variety of coffee, tea and dessert snacks, will be served as well.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

The photo of Nelson Riddle sitting at the piano with his children, Rosemary, Christopher and Skip, is courtesy of the Nelson Riddle family via their family photographer.

Advance tickets are required to attend the event. Tickets are on sale now.

A code number is necessary to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact producer Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com



OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month Photo
OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month
New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep”, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present “Our Shrinking, Shrinking World” written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci.
A Work of Heart Productions Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Next Month Photo
A Work of Heart Productions Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Next Month
A Work of Heart Productions presents The Drowsy Chaperone, a love letter to musical theatre. Experience this campy comedy up close and personal in Historic Downtown Madison with live music and hand crafted mocktails! Ready for a night on the town?
Free Family Events For Alvin Ailey Day Come to NJPAC Next Week Photo
Free Family Events For Alvin Ailey Day Come to NJPAC Next Week
Dancers of all ages and levels of expertise  are invited to join NJPAC and Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs (AIE) for free classes, workshops and conversations at the 15th annual Ailey Day celebration at the Arts Center, beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, April 29.
Tom Papa Comes To NJPAC In October Photo
Tom Papa Comes To NJPAC In October
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Passaic native, Tom Papa, one of America's greatest comedians will perform live in Newark on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 pm. Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an author in film, TV, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage.

More Hot Stories For You


South Jersey's Ritz Theatre Company Will Stage Alex Wilkie's New Comedy HEATHENS ON THE BEACHSouth Jersey's Ritz Theatre Company Will Stage Alex Wilkie's New Comedy HEATHENS ON THE BEACH
April 18, 2023

A new comedy by Moorestown playwright Alex Wilkie will make its world premiere at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue, from April 28 to 30.
The Barn Theatre To Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUMThe Barn Theatre To Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
April 18, 2023

The Barn Theatre, Montville, NJ will present the hilarious musical comedy A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Actors, Authors, and Speakers Will Appear at Tomorrow's Event Marking 80th Anniversary Of Warsaw Ghetto UprisingActors, Authors, and Speakers Will Appear at Tomorrow's Event Marking 80th Anniversary Of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
April 18, 2023

Each April 19th, the Congress for Jewish Culture, along with Friends of the Bund, Jewish Labor Committee and Workers Circle, has organized a gathering of survivors and their families, activists, academics, and musicians at the stone in Riverside Park’s Warsaw Ghetto Memorial Plaza.
Algonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLYAlgonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLY
April 18, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Hello Dolly! The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from May 6 through May 21.
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPACGRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC
April 18, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grimmz Fairy Tales on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
share