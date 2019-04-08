Sign Up For East Lynne Theater Company's Student Workshop

Applications are available for the award-winning East Lynne Theater Company's 13th Annual Summer Student Workshop. For the last twelve years, students have performed a variety of shows in front of standing-room only audiences. Previous shows include "Alice in Wonderland" and "The Little Princess." Although this season's play has not yet been decided, under consideration is "Story Theater 2," due to the fun everyone had with last season's highly successful "Story Theater." Like the last two years, it will be under the direction of Robert LeMaire, assisted by ELTC's interns, technical director Lee O'Connor, and Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth.

Robert has been working with children and young adults for over twenty-years. During the 1990's he coordinated Education Programs, including running the Junior Apprenticeship Program, at Historic Cold Spring Village. Currently, he's an Educational Computer Specialist for the Ocean City (NJ) School District, assisting students and teachers in use of technology.

Since 2001, he has performed with ELTC, in shows including "The Dictator," "The Ransom of Red Chief," and "Dracula." A few years ago, Robert began directing for the Ocean City High School Drama Guild. Productions include "Footloose: The Musical," "Spamalot," and "Stage Door." Recently, he was the assistant director for ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace," and also portrayed Teddy in the same production, which returns in the fall of 2019. In October 2018, he, along with other Theater Education Directors, were honored by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance at its annual gala.

Wishing to further support keeping theater in schools, Robert is the President of the Board of Trustees for the Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, a public school, in Somers Point, NJ.

The workshop is for ages 9-16, and the times are 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. on the following days: Tuesdays through Fridays, June 18-21 and June 25-June 28; and Monday, July 1. On the first day, June 18, parents and guardians may arrive a little early to talk to the workshop staff, but class will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m., students perform in front of an audience, open to the public, and admission-free.

ELTC has a long-standing tradition of working with students and is the only nonprofit in South Jersey that has consistently conducted in-school and after-school theater residencies in Cape May County for the last nineteen years. The company's artists-in-residence have taught acting and playwriting to fourth grade through high school students, culminating in admission-free performances for the community, in venues in Lower Township, Middle Township, Ocean City, Whitesboro, Cape May, West Cape May, and Wildwood.

The location for the workshop and the performance is The First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. (corner of Decatur and Hughes) in Cape May, where the company is in residence, and the fee is $200. To receive an application form, visit www.eastlynnetheater.org or call the office at 609-884-5898 to receive one via snail mail. For questions, contact Gayle Stahlhuth at eastlynneco@aol.com or call the office.

Meanwhile, ELTC's Mainstage Production Season opens on June 12 with "Summerland" about spirit photographer William Mumler.





