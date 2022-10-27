Sieminski Theater Announces A Lineup To Get Audiences in the Holiday Spirit

The Sieminski Theater welcomes Trilogy Repertory Theater for their production of It's A Wonderful Life Radio Play in November, Centenary Stage Company's Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in December and New Jersey Festival Orchestra (NJFO) in January to kick off the New Year with Hat's Off to Broadway.

Trilogy Repertory Theater presents It's A Wonderful Life on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 PM and 13 at 2:30PM. Usher in the holiday season with this beloved American holiday classic that comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

On December 17 at 7:30 PM and 18 at 2:30 PM, Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, a new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was twice remade for television, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The original Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opened in 2013. Don't miss this fun-filled family musical, perfect for the holiday season!

To celebrate the New Year, NJFO presents Hats off to Broadway! on January 1 at 2:30 PM. NJFO's quintessential New Year's celebration is back with a superb revue of Broadway classics in glorious symphonic splendor. Come join the festivities as Maestro David Wroe and soloists direct from the Broadway stage swing to favorites from America's Great Songbook.

Tickets for all shows are available online at www.sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in the Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening's performances. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating on the day of the performance.

Masks must be worn in the theater and the common areas.