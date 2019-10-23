STONES IN HIS POCKETS Opens November 1 At South Camden Theatre Co.

Stones In His Pockets takes place in a scenic spot near a small town in County Kerry Ireland which has been taken over by an American Hollywood film crew. Charlie Conlan (Steve Carpenter) and Jake Quinn (Brian McManus) have been employed as extras on the film and tell the story of the impact this movie has on their local community.

"Stones" depicts the local excitement and enthusiasm at being part of a huge movie. However, the glamour quickly fades as the reality of being an extra kicks in. Charlie and Jake play thirteen other eccentric and eclectic characters between them, including Caroline, the American movie star who struggles to do a convincing Irish accent; Clem, the English director; and Mickey, a local extra in his seventies. Together they tell the story of local teenager, Sean Harkin, who meets a tragic end. Now, the town must come to terms with Sean's death and the apparent disinterest from the film crew who, initially, are unwilling to interrupt filming to let the extras go to the funeral. Jake blames himself for not helping Sean when he was in need. The two men decide to rewrite Charlie's script to tell Sean's story, but Clem informs them that it isn't exciting or glamorous enough to ever succeed.

Marie Jones is the playwright of this Olivier Award for Best Comedy. She also considers herself the playwright for the people of Ireland. She draws upon their collective experiences to write plays about the people of Ireland.

South Camden's Artistic Director, Ray Croce says of the two actors in "Stones", "These two actors play over a dozen parts and do so amazingly well. They often change characters in mid-sentence and do so very convincingly." Director, Josh McLucas has made this production all about the skill of the two actors and has worked diligently to insure the accents are authentic and that the transition from one character to another is clear for the audience. Stones In His Pockets is a comedic yet tragic take on the effects of the Hollywood dream in a small Irish town. This show makes the audience think twice about how they relate to the "extras" in their lives.

Robert Bingaman, SCTC Board President told us that if you purchase a Season Pass for South Camden Theatre Company's 4-show 2020 season, you'll save 30% off general admission ticket pricing and also get a free ticket for Stones In His Pockets. You can read more about SCTC's next season on their website at http://www.southcamdentheatre.org/season15/

The show opens with a preview performance on Wednesday, October 30 with opening night on Friday, November 1 at 8:00 pm. The show continues through Saturday, November 23, 2019.

South Camden Theatre Company is proud to call Camden home for 14 seasons. When the company was founded in 2005, performances were held in the basement of the Sacred Heart Church. At that time, so many people said, "no one will come." In 2020 South Camden Theatre Company will proudly be celebrating their 15th season and will also be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Waterfront South Theatre's grand opening in 2010. We're also proud to know that The Waterfront South Theatre is the first, free-standing theatre building erected in Camden in more than 100 years.

Along with the theatre company, the Waterfront South neighborhood is also a growing arts community. Our arts neighbors now include Camden FireWorks, artist studio spaces, and art gallery, The Nick Virgilio Writer's House, Bee Still Studios, The Camden Shipyard & Maritime Museum, Camden Boat Works and the Center For Environmental Transformation.

About South Camden Theatre Company and The Waterfront South Theatre:

Seating is general admission and is first-come, first-seated. Doors open one hour before curtain. Each show opens with a preview performance on the Wednesday prior to opening night at 7:30 pm. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinées are at 2:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.southcamdentheatre.org, over the phone at (866) 811-4111 or at the door one hour prior to the performance. General admission tickets are $25.00. SCTC offers a Camden Resident ticketing program with tickets just $5. This program is sponsored in part by Holman Enterprise group.

The Waterfront South Theatre is a completely accessible facility.

Concessions are available prior to each show and at intermission.

To learn more about each show, visit the website at www.southcamdentheatre.org





