Review: New Jersey Ballet's TIMELESS MASTERPIECES Honors Ballet's Enduring Power

New Jersey Ballet’s recent production, Timeless Masterpieces, was a thoughtful and well-executed homage to ballet’s history and evolution as an art form.

Presented first at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on May 8, 2025, and later at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 17 and 18, this program paid tribute to the genius of George Balanchine and the everlasting magic of classical ballet.

Opening the evening was Serenade, Balanchine’s first ballet created in America, set to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. The lighting on stage gave the feeling that the theater was bathed in moonlight as dancers moved in perfect unison during the ballet’s powerful opening scene.

Serenade showcases not only grace and elegance, but strength and athleticism of women in particular as the mostly female ensemble embarks on a journey of growth and transformation. As breathtaking as the opening scene is the final lift — a moment that lingers even after the curtain falls. The emotion, and technical discipline of the piece was perfectly executed by New Jersey Ballet’s ensemble of dancers.

Following Serenade were selections from Swan Lake Act II, a contrast to the neoclassical works that bookended the evening. The familiar Tchaikovsky score, backdrop, and costumes were sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia in any audience familiar with ballet’s classical repertoire as soon as the curtain opened. Here, the company was able to showcase its versatility, capturing the romanticism and depth of this classical story ballet.

The dancers navigated a balance of technical skill and pantomime with believable characters and expertly drew the audience into the story with only a few select scenes. The presence of Von Rothbart added a compelling sense of menace, and though the full arc of the story was not shown, these scenes managed to convey the impending tragedy and drama of the larger work.

The placement of Swan Lake between two Balanchine works created an interesting juxtaposition that invited the audience to consider ballet’s evolution. Where Serenade offered ethereal beauty and Swan Lake gave way to classical storytelling, the final piece - Rubies, a selection from Balanchine’s Jewels - exploded with vibrant, jazzy energy.

Dancers sparkled in crimson costumes, performing with a sharpness and exuberance that echoed the flair of the late 1960s. Balanchine’s angular, syncopated choreography in this piece breaks from classical ballet tradition and transports the audience to a dazzling, club-like world. It was an electrifying finale that underscored Balanchine’s role in shaping a uniquely American ballet idiom.

Timeless Masterpieces lived up to its name by presenting a program that was both intellectually enriching and emotionally resonant. Through exceptional performances and a thoughtful curation of works, New Jersey Ballet presented an evening that invited audiences to celebrate the past, present, and future of ballet.

Photos: VAM Productions

