Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER'S Holiday Season Underway at New York City Center

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s holiday season engagement is underway at New York City Center, marking a new chapter for the company under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, who was appointed in November 2024. The five-week engagement runs from December 3, 2025, through January 4, 2026, and the December 11 program showcased a dynamic range of work, including two world premieres that highlighted both innovation and legacy.

The first world premiere, Difference Between, choreographed by Matthew Neenan with music by Heather Christian, marked not only its 2025 world premiere but also Neenan’s choreographic debut with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. While the choreography demonstrated technical precision and strength across the dancers, it was infused with a sense of playfulness that made the movement feel spontaneous. Subtle variations in spacing, levels, and phrasing between dancers enhanced the work’s organic quality.

The second world premiere of the evening was Song of the Anchorite, choreographed by Jamar Roberts and set to music by Maurice Ravel. This piece offered a contemporary response to Alvin Ailey’s 1961 solo Hermit Songs. This earlier work was inspired by medieval religious texts and Samuel Barber’s song cycle of the same name. Roberts’ 2025 interpretation examined themes of passion and devotion, exploring their physical and spiritual manifestations. With grounded, powerful movement, the piece felt introspective and emotionally resonant.

The evening opened with Blink of an Eye, choreographed by Medhi Walerski. This work is described as featuring “movement that flows like sound,” and the piece lived up to this description as dancers alternated fluid phrases and partner work with moments of stillness. The choreography underscored how quickly moments can shift or disappear. As the stage transformed for each subsequent work, the audience was reminded of the transient beauty of live performance and life itself, making Blink of an Eye a fitting and evocative opening.

Next was Judith Jamison’s A Case of You, a meaningful inclusion as Alicia Graf Mack continues the legacy of artistic leadership shaped by Jamison. Originally created in 2004 as a birthday tribute to Chairman Emerita Joan Weill, the duet centers on emotional intimacy and connection. The dancers offered palpable chemistry, capturing the push and pull of a relationship driven by passion. Particularly striking were moments of stillness, when one dancer observed the other as both audience and stage partner.

Following the premieres, the evening concluded with Ronald K. Brown’s Grace, a powerful and uplifting work that brought together themes of love, spirituality, and emotion. As a standout piece in the company’s repertoire, Grace was a fitting conclusion to unify the evening’s exploration of human connection and transcendence.

