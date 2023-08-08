Registration For MPAC's Fall Performing Arts School Now Open

Classes begin the week of September 18 and run for 14 weeks.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Registration for MPAC's fall Performing Arts Classes has begun.

Classes begin the week of September 18 and run for 14 weeks. Classes will be offered for children as young as three through adult. Classes include musical theatre, acting, improv, audition technique, private voice lessons, and The Miracle Project, MPAC's program for children on the autism spectrum and with special needs.

Registration will be processed on a first come, first served basis.  All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made.  Limited scholarships available based on need.  Please visit the website for a scholarship application. 

Click here to see a list of classes

Performing Arts Company Auditions:

Auditions for MPAC's Performing Arts Company will take place Thursday, September 7 and Sunday, September 10

MPAC's Performing Arts Company, now in its 14th year, is seeking talented, serious musical theatre performers ages 13-21 who can sing, dance, and act and are looking to use their talent to better the community! This musical troupe acts as ambassadors for the Mayo Performing Arts Center by performing Broadway-style musical numbers at community events, fundraisers, hospitals, special events, and festivals around New Jersey.  Visit MPAC's Performing Arts Company page for further information on this exciting group! 

Click here for additional information about PAC auditions.



