Raven Petretti-Stamper Will Debut Solo Show, SPINACH IN MY TEETH

Jersey City–based writer and performer Raven Petretti-Stamper (known affectionately as a “6th borough” New Yorker) makes her return to the stage with the World Premiere of Spinach in My Teeth, a solo storytelling piece debuting at the United Solo Festival on Tuesday, October 14th at 8:30pm at Theatre One, Theatre Row in Midtown Manhattan.

Spinach in My Teeth is a 60-minute solo performance that blends sharp humor with deeply personal reflections on creativity, caretaking, ambition, and belief. With no fourth wall and no self-help agenda, Petretti-Stamper invites the audience into the messy, hopeful, and often hilarious inner life of a writer still chasing the dream—one script, one rejection, one impossible contest at a time.

The show moves fluidly between absurd industry anecdotes, tender moments of family life—especially around her father's journey with Alzheimer’s—and the high-stakes delusion it takes to keep going in a creative career with no guarantees. There’s no tidy resolution here, just an unshakable belief that meaning can still be made. That it’s worth showing up. Even when there's spinach in your teeth.

Directed by Allen MacLeod, Spinach in My Teeth is funny, fierce, and emotionally grounded—a solo show for anyone who’s ever wondered whether the universe is whispering “yes” or just daring you to try again.

