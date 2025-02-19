RENT's Adam Pascal Comes to Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Pascal, the original Roger from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Rent, is coming to Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8. This one-night-only performance is part of Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Live series, an up-close and personal mix of songs from Pascal’s Broadway career, plus intimate, behind-the-scenes stories coupled with Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions.

In addition to the groundbreaking musical Rent, Pascal has appeared in some of the biggest shows on Broadway, portraying Radames in Tim Rice and Elton John’s Aida, the Emcee in Cabaret, Huey Calhoun in Memphis and William Shakespeare in the musical comedy Something Rotten.

Rudetsky is the host of Seth's Big Fat Broadway and Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM satellite radio's On Broadway channel. As a pianist, he played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera before making his Broadway debut in The Ritz. He also co-wrote and starred in Disaster!, a 1970s disaster musical that starred, among others, Adam Pascal.

“Adam is incredible!” raved Rudetsky. “Talk about still got it!”

A native New Yorker, Pascal started singing in rock bands at age 12 and played in clubs before auditioning for the then-unknown Off-Broadway production of the rock musical Rent in 1996. He not only landed the role of Roger Davis but also a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor. Rent, the story of a group of artists struggling for connection in the age of AIDS, went on to become one of the longest running shows in Broadway history.

After reprising the role in London’s West End, Pascal made the transition onto the big screen in 2003’s School of Rock alongside Jack Black. He returned to the role of Roger in the 2005 movie version of Rent, introducing a new generation of fans to the show and its music. In 2009, he took on the role one last time in a tour of the show alongside his original Rent co-star, Anthony Rapp. He most recently starred as Edward in Pretty Woman: The Musical.

