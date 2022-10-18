Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Project Ready & NJPAC To Host 'Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading The Change' Panel

The event is on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Newark-based non-profit Project Ready is partnering with New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) to host "Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading the Change" panel to discuss the political and social impact of Black Women in society and voting as a tool to transform communities from the lens of Black Women. The virtual panel will take place on October 24th, 2022, at 7:00 pm as part of the next PSEG True Diversity Film Series event.

Moderated by Project Ready Executive Director Shennell McCloud, panelists will include:

  • Priestly Johnson, Director of Strategic Community Partnerships at When We All Vote
  • Assemblywoman Angela McKnight of the 31st Legislative District in the New Jersey
  • Jacelyn Matthews, Northeast Region Program Director of IGNITE
  • Micauri Vargas Associate Counsel of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice
  • Gabrielle Wyatt, CEO of The Highland Project


The panel discussion will be held via zoom and will follow an at-home screening of the documentary "Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook," which chronicles how the right to vote is being undercut by a decade of dirty tricks - including the partisan use of gerrymandering and voter purges, and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court. The panel will highlight how women of color are leading the charge to fight back across the country and right here in Newark.

To participate:

  1. Register at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203825®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnjpac.tfaforms.net%2F145%3Fid%3Da2F8X000008FPLwUAO?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
  2. Watch the film Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook at home on your own schedule: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn7MXFGl9Hs
  3. Join the virtual panel discussion at 7 PM on Monday, October 24

