Princeton Symphony Orchestra Unveils Fall Line-Up of Live Music

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to be returning to live music performances, both indoor and outdoor, this fall. By popular demand, the PSO will once again present chamber concerts at Morven Museum & Garden's Pool House, with performances by the Jasper String Quartet and the Exponential Ensemble.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the PSO's first indoor orchestral concerts since 2020 at McCarter's Matthews Theatre. Maestro Milanov has created intriguing programs including works by living composers Jessie Montgomery and Evan Williams, plus concertos of Mendelssohn and Mozart, and symphonies by Beethoven and Schubert. Making guest appearances with the PSO are superb violinist Simone Porter and returning premiere pianist Shai Wosner. This year's Holiday POPS! celebration, to be conducted by Mr. Milanov, will also take place at McCarter. For those looking for online fare, the PSO is releasing its recently presented series Buskaid - A Musical Miracle as an on-demand package available through December.

Maestro Milanov is looking forward to the return to live performances. He says, "I am very excited to be able to once again welcome music lovers to our concerts, this time in person, and to take everyone on a musical journey of renewal, healing, and discovery."

PSO chamber music at Morven Museum & Garden begins on Thursday, September 16 at 5:30 pm with a concert featuring the Jasper String Quartet, recognized as one of the leading American string quartets on the performance stage today. On the program are Florence Price's Quartet No. 1, Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's Pisachi (Reveal), and Maurice Ravel's Quartet in F Major.

On Thursday, September 23 at 5:30 pm, the Exponential Ensemble performs a selection of works for wind instruments demonstrating versatility across musical forms. Matyas Seiber's Novelty Foxtrot, Valerie Coleman's Rubispheres, and Francis Poulenc's Sonata for Clarinet and Bassoon are among the many works on the program.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating on Morven's Pool House lawn. Electronic tickets for each chamber concert are $25 per person, available at princetonsymphony.org.

The PSO's indoor concerts at McCarter Theater Center begin Sunday, October 3 at 4 pm with the Mendelssohn & Beethoven concert. Simone Porter performs Felix Mendelssohn's beloved Violin Concerto in E Minor, accompanied by the PSO under the direction of Rossen Milanov. Also on the program are Jessie Montgomery's Banner, written in 2014 as a tribute to the 200th anniversary of "The Star Spangled Banner," and Ludwig van Beethoven's lighthearted Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60.

The PSO explores a new concert date and time Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 pm with its Wosner Plays Mozart concert. Pianist Shai Wosner marks his first return to the PSO with a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 15 in B-flat Major, K. 450. Rossen Milanov conducts the program which includes Evan Williams' The Dream Deferred, inspired by the Langston Hughes poem "Harlem," and Schubert's "Tragic" Symphony, a thrillingly vital work.

On Tuesday, December 14 at 7:30 pm, the PSO will present its annual Holiday POPS! concert live at McCarter. Rossen Milanov conducts the Princeton Symphony Orchestra at this treasured Princeton holiday event. Families for whom this popular concert is an ongoing tradition will want to take note of the new date, time, and location, and reserve tickets early.

Tickets for the indoor orchestral concerts at McCarter Theatre Center range from $25-$90 for adults and half-price for youths 7-17, and may be ordered through the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or by calling the McCarter box office at 609-258-2787.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is offering its online audience the ability to experience the virtuosity and vibrancy of the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble's extraordinary performances of classical, pop, and uniquely South African music. A special $25 package grants 24/7 on-demand access to five Buskaid concerts, previously presented as the Buskaid - A Musical Miracle series, now through December 31.

For on-demand access and additional information, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is closely monitoring and adhering to the New Jersey Department of Health's COVID-19 Requirements. Concert attendees will receive information regarding safety procedures, entry, seating directions, etc. in advance of their selected live performance(s).

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is committed to ensuring all programming is accessible for everyone, working with venues to provide needed services. Online events include digital concert resources, closed captioning, and transcriptions as appropriate. If there are questions about these or if any additional services are required, contact ADA Coordinator Kitanya Khateri at kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org or 609 497-0020. Note: some services require at least two weeks' notice to arrange.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.