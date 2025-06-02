Princeton Festival To Offer RUSH Tickets And Picnic Pre-Orders

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To encourage young people to take advantage of the array of live arts presented at the 2025 Princeton Festival, organizers at the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) are announcing the availability of day-of $20 “Young at Art” RUSH tickets for 18-30-year-olds.

For others who purchase tickets at least 48 hours in advance, there is an opportunity to pre-order boxed picnic meals from Jammin' Crepes, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the PSO and its programs, including the Princeton Festival.

“Young at Art” RUSH tickets are available 1 hour before the start of any Princeton Festival performance except the June 7 Renée Fleming with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra concert, the June 14 Evening of Pas de deux, and June 21's ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA. Proof of age with a government-issued ID is required.

Up to 48 hours prior to any mainstage performance except the June 7 event, attendees can pre-order a picnic box meal. The meal boxes will be available for pick up at Jammin' Crepes' booth on Morven Museum & Garden's back lawn one hour before each performance. Meal choices include a choice of a crepe-wrapped Chicken Salad or Turkey Club, or Jersey Sweet Potato Burrito with accompanying Cous Cous Salad, pickle, and choice of Oatmeal Raisin or Chocolate Espresso Cookie. Each picnic box is priced at $20, with 25% of all proceeds benefiting the PSO. Instructions for ordering are available through the PSO's visitor information/concessions website page: princetonsymphony.org/visit.

Tickets for all 2025 Princeton Festival performances at Morven Museum & Garden are available at princetonsymphony.org/festival or 609-497-0020; youths, ages 5-17, receive a 50% discount.

