Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Preservation Hall Jazz Band and The Rascals Come To MPAC In November

The performance is on Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Preservation Hall Jazz Band and The Rascals Come To MPAC In November

New Orleans fixture Preservation Hall Jazz Band presents "Pass It On - 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration," at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

Preservation Hall is a humble, much-loved room dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive. It's a well-worn, well-loved space that's physically small but spiritually huge. People from around the globe make pilgrimages to it. This fall, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a pilgrimage of its own: a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall's 60th anniversary.

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it's crucial to remember that New Orleans has been where sounds and cultures from around the world converse, mingle and resurface. Nowhere is that idea more embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for 60 years, all while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history that they were founded to preserve is vibrant living history.

The band's mission remains focused on initiating audiences into the ineffable, almost religious experience of channeling their ancestors through the music and culture they've inherited from them.

"Touring is a part of our ritual," Ben Jaffe, creative director of Preservation Hall, adds. "It's our tradition. When my parents began touring with the band in the early 60s, they were bringing something that most people didn't even know existed to stages all over the world. It was this magnificent revelation to people that something so beautiful could even exist. People come to Preservation Hall and have transformative experiences, and that's part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people."


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Bergen Performing Arts Center To Present TJ Miller & Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In 2023Bergen Performing Arts Center To Present TJ Miller & Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In 2023
October 18, 2022

​​​​​​​bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Comedian TJ Miller comes to town Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway returns Sunday, April 2, 2023.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Johnny Mathis Next WeekState Theatre New Jersey Presents Johnny Mathis Next Week
October 18, 2022

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm. Opening for Mathis is special guest, Gary Mule Deer. Tickets range from $49-$233. 
Chatham Players Kicks Off its 101st Season With INSPECTING CAROLChatham Players Kicks Off its 101st Season With INSPECTING CAROL
October 18, 2022

The Chatham Community Players kicks off its 101st Season with the hilarious “Inspecting Carol” by Daniel Sullivan and the Seattle Rep. The production will run from October 14 thru 23, 2022. Belle Wesel of New York City returns to the Chatham Playhouse to direct this play. Her previous work at this theater was her hilarious production of “The 39 Steps.”
Kelsey Theatre Announces SOMETHING ROTTEN! Beginning This WeekKelsey Theatre Announces SOMETHING ROTTEN! Beginning This Week
October 18, 2022

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre.
Project Ready & NJPAC To Host 'Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading The Change' PanelProject Ready & NJPAC To Host 'Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading The Change' Panel
October 18, 2022

Newark-based non-profit Project Ready is partnering with New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) to host “Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading the Change' panel to discuss the political and social impact of Black Women in society and voting as a tool to transform communities from the lens of Black Women.