Pop Artist Perry Milou Opens New Art Gallery in Lambertville, NJ

Washington Crossing, PA-based American Pop Artist Perry Milou, known for his iconic portraits of freedom fighters and famous subjects, including Pope Francis, Cassius Clay and Frida Kahlo, is opening an expansive new gallery in Lambertville, NJ. The 2,600 square-foot Milou Gallery, located at 201 S. Main Street in the RiverWalk Complex, will feature Milou's work as well as four other well-known artists: John Stango, Stacy Roberts, Denise Fike, and Emily Taylor Rogers. 100 percent of proceeds from a silent auction during the gallery's grand opening, which will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6 to 10 p.m., will benefit Lambertville's long-time local food pantry and social services agency, Fisherman's Mark.

"I'm really excited because this is my first gallery in 13 years! The previous one was located in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. I'm also thrilled to reconnect with my mentor of several decades, internationally recognized modern pop artist John Stango, who might be the most well-known artist from our area. And I'm especially pleased to be able to help a local organization that has helped thousands of Hunterdon County residents. We're committed to raising a lot of money for Fisherman's Mark that night!"

"We are extremely grateful to be the beneficiary of this fantastic event and truly touched by Perry's generosity," said Jennifer Williford, Executive Director of Fisherman's Mark. "Given the recent reduction in SNAP benefits and inflation-driven increases in food costs, this generous gift will enable us to prevent turning away any community member in need."

Fisherman's Mark has been a treasured asset in the Lambertville community for more than four decades, providing guidance and support to people in crisis as well as facilitating innovative, responsive programs and services that promote stability, health and wellness. Their Free MARKet is a vital service for locals, distributing more than 285,000 pounds of food to people in need in the community in recent years. To learn more, please visit https://www.fishermansmark.org.

Perry Milou is considered a prolific "Fine-Pop" artist, a phrase coined from combining illustration and fine art techniques. Milou has painted world leaders and pop icons including Van Halen, Queen Elizabeth II and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, and received his BFA from the University of Arizona. Learn more about Perry Milou by visiting http://perrymilou.com.