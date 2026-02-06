Pilobolus To Return To New Jersey Performing Arts Center With Other Worlds Collection

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that Pilobolus will return to its stage with Other Worlds Collection, a new program of contemporary dance. The performance will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Founded in 1971, Pilobolus has developed a collaborative approach to movement that blends physical theater, humor, and visual design. The company has toured internationally for more than five decades and is known for creating work through collective authorship rather than a single choreographic voice.

Other Worlds Collection brings together a series of new pieces developed in collaboration with artists from multiple disciplines. Contributors to the program include playwright and director Aaron Posner, composer and multi-instrumentalist Stuart Bogie, choreographer and former company member Gaspard Louis, original Pilobolus member Lee Harris, and composer Paul Sullivan. The program reflects the company’s continued interest in cross-disciplinary collaboration and experimentation with movement and form.

Pilobolus has performed in more than 65 countries and continues to create new work that explores the expressive possibilities of the human body. The February performance marks the company’s return to NJPAC as part of its current touring season.

Tickets for Other Worlds Collection are on sale through NJPAC by phone at 888-466-5722 or at the NJPAC Box Office, located at 1 Center Street in Newark.