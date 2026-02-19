N.J. North to Shore Festival 2026 to Feature Janelle Monáe and More

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North to Shore will returns this June with another extraordinary season of world-class performances, comedy acts, film screenings, community events, and artistic collaborations at venues across Newark and Asbury Park.



North to Shore, a summer arts festival celebrating all of the Garden State's creativity, diversity and passion for innovation, is produced by the Newark-based New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). The 2026 festival will run from June 13 – June 28, featuring a dynamic lineup of internationally acclaimed musical performers, the biggest names in comedy, and rising local artists who help define New Jersey's vibrant creative landscape.

Janelle Monáe, The Black Crowes, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Joe Bonamassa, Iliza Shlesinger, and Jesse & Joy are among the international superstars who will perform at the festival in Newark.



Yellowcard, Kurt Vile, Black Uhuru, David Cross, The Bouncing Souls, Happy Mondays, and more will perform in Asbury Park. Additional performances will be presented throughout the shore region, including ParkStage at East Freehold Park Showgrounds featuring Sublime, The Head and The Heart, and Dark Star Orchestra.



“Asbury Park's identity has long been defined by its musical heritage, and North to Shore continues to build on that legacy,” said Asbury Park Mayor John Moor. “By bringing together internationally recognized performers and local talent, the festival drives tourism, supports small businesses, and spotlights the creative spirit that has made Asbury Park an iconic destination for music and the arts.”



