Blues Legend Buddy Guy to Perform at bergenPAC for His 90th Birthday Celebration

Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced one new show for its 2026 lineup. Buddy Guy will perform on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030. Ticket prices range from $79 to $159.

At nearly 90 years old, Buddy Guy remains one of the most influential guitarists in American music. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and pioneer of Chicago’s West Side blues sound, he has earned eight Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, 38 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Century Award, the Presidential National Medal of Arts, and a Kennedy Center Honor. Rolling Stone ranked him No. 23 on its list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Born in 1936 in rural Louisiana, Guy moved to Chicago in 1957, where he became a key figure in the development of electric blues through his work with Chess Records and his own recordings. In recent years, he won a 2019 Grammy Award for The Blues Is Alive and Well and was the subject of the PBS documentary American Masters: Buddy Guy — The Blues Chase the Blues Away.

Additional information is available at Ticketmaster.com or by contacting the bergenPAC box office.