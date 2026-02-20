THE FLIP SIDE IMPROV to Perform Two Shows in March at Vivid Stage

 tracker
Vivid Stage to host two nights of improvisational comedy with THE FLIP SIDE IMPROV

By: Feb. 20, 2026
Looking for a night out to escape the Netflix doom scroll? Something beyond movies at the megaplex or a typical bar crawl? The Flip Side, a completely improvised theatrical comedy experience, offers two live shows in March — and it's anything but predictable. The Flip Side is the house team of Vivid Stage, a professional theatre company based in Summit, NJ.

Each 90-minute show is built from scratch in real time, blending the spontaneous gameplay of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with the performance savvy of SNL. Directed by Dave Maulbeck (Law & Order, Complete Unknown), The Flip Side features a powerhouse cast of Vivid Stage company members, Broadway veterans, film actors, and top NYC/NJ improvisers delivering lightning-fast laughs and totally original scenes every time. 

The Flip Side performs every other month at the Madison Community Arts Center. Shows are 90 minutes long with no intermission — just full-throttle comedy from start to finish. Leave the kids, pets, and small woodland animals at home — this one's for the grown-ups.

Ladies' Night Out with The Flip Side is a special event on Wednesday, March 11 at the Oakes Center in Summit. Network, dine and laugh at this social evening out! After connecting with friends and enjoying a delicious dinner in the Oakes Center lobby, enjoy a private performance by Vivid Stage's Improv Team, The Flip Side!




