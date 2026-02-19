Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Welcomes New Board Members

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At its most recent board meeting on Monday, February 9, 2026, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) elected Samantha Pozner, MD, and Jessica Zirkel-Rubin, PhD, to its Board of Trustees. Their terms will run through June 2029.

“We are delighted to welcome Samantha and Jessica to the Art Center's Board of Trustees,” said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. “Both have longstanding, personal connections to the arts and to our community, and their passion for creativity, education, and service truly reflects the spirit of VACNJ. We are honored to have their voices and leadership helping to shape our future.”

Dr. Samantha Pozner has been a resident of Summit for the past 28 years. A family physician with a practice in the Overlook Medical Arts Center, she also serves as Chair of the Department of Family Medicine at Overlook Medical Center. Much of her philanthropic work has focused on supporting the Overlook Foundation.

In addition to her commitment to healthcare, Dr. Pozner is a dedicated patron of the arts. She has long supported local cultural institutions, including the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, where she has been a member and donor for approximately two decades. Her connection to the Art Center is both personal and enduring: her daughter began taking classes there at age four and later served as a camp counselor during high school and college. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Pozner herself enrolled in both a studio art class and an art history course.

Dr. Jessica Zirkel-Rubin's lifelong passion for creating, appreciating, and championing artistic expression has shaped both her academic and professional pursuits. A graphic and web designer, she further developed her skills through coursework at VACNJ. Her doctoral dissertation focused on empowering students to create and share web-based museum exhibitions, reflecting her commitment to accessible and participatory arts education.

Dr. Zirkel-Rubin's professional experience includes roles with the Newark Museum of Art and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. A 25-year resident of Short Hills and mother of two, she has served on the board of the Millburn Cooperative Nursery School and remains an active volunteer with Planned Parenthood, the National Council of Jewish Women, and Catchafire.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs annually.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.