Piano Bar With Michael McAssey to be Presented At Gateway Playhouse

Sep. 15, 2021  

Michael McAssey will continue his monthly residency of Piano Bar at The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point,NJ on Thursday September 16th at 7pm. Bring sheet music if you would like to sing or just sit back and enjoy the performances.

For those who attend on the 16th, you will get a chance to win tickets to " Crying On The Camino" , a one woman show written and performed by Celeste Mancinelli on Thursday September 30th. This is prior to it's NYC performance.

For tickets please visit www.gatewaybythebay.org or call the box office at 609-653-0553.

The Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point,NJ 08244.


