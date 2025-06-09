Photos: LOVE ISLAND USA Hosts Jersey Shore Pop-Up Villa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend, Peacock returned to Bar Anticipation in Lake Como with the Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour, giving fans a chance to record a casting tape to be considered for an upcoming season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND USA. Take a look at photos from the event below!

In addition to the casting tape, visitors to the Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour showed off their rizz and struck their best Islander poses in iconic photo ops inspired by the Villa, received beauty tips from experts, and much more.

Within the Pop-Up Villa, brand partners CeraVe, Maybelline New York, Liquid I.V. and TheraBreath all took part to prepare for the hottest season yet. Fans had a chance to find their perfect match foundation shade with a makeup artist in Maybelline’s glam space, while CeraVe provided dermatologist-approved skincare tips and the opportunity to try new products. Plus, TheraBreath and Liquid I.V. kept attendees fresh and hydrated with samples.

Love Island USA Season 7 will introduce a brand new roster of sexy singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken. New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 are streaming now on Peacock, Thursdays through Tuesdays at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/Peacock



Connor Newsum

Connor Newsum

Shannon St. Clair

Shannon St. Clair, Connor Newsum

Connor Newsum

Shannon St. Clair

