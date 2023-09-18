Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep

It will begin performances on September 28 before its opening night on Saturday, September 30, and run through October 29, 2023. 

By: Sep. 18, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company ends its successful season with the World Premiere of Welcome To Matteson! written by Inda Craig-Galván and directed by Dawn Monique Williams. It will begin performances on September 28 before its opening night on Saturday, September 30, and run through October 29, 2023.  Check out rehearsal photos below!

To purchase tickets, visit www.njrep.org or call 732.229.3166. 

A suburban couple hosts a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party for their new neighbors — a couple recently relocated from Cabrini Green, Chicago's roughest housing project — and it's anything but welcoming. A dark comedy about reverse gentrification and how we deal with the "other" when the other looks just like us. 

"Welcome to Matteson!  brilliantly exposes the layers of reverse gentrification with a dark comedic touch. Inda Craig-Galvan's thought-provoking play challenges us to confront our notions of 'otherness' when it's cloaked in familiarity. A compelling exploration of human connections that resonate deeply. We are so happy to provide this play with its World Premiere."  - SuzAnne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJREP

The cast includes MaConnia Chesser (NY:  Cell), De'Lon Grant (Broadway's Come from Away), Charlie Hudson, III (Off Broadway: Nollywood Dreams) and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (TV's "Average Joe,” "Bosch"). 

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, technical director Brian Snyder, and production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer, and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJ Rep njrep@njrep.org or by calling 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III, Dawn Monique Williams, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, De'lon Grant, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Inda Craig-Galvan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III, De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III, De'lon Grant, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep
Maconnia Chesser, Charlie Hudson III




Recommended For You