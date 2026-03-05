October London and Eric Benét Set to Perform at NJPAC in Newark

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

R&B icons October London and Eric Benét are set to take over the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) at 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J. on Friday, June 19, for a special concert event celebrating love, soul, and timeless music.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Known for his smooth vocals and throwback sound, October London has emerged as one of R&B's most captivating new voices. Signed to Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records, his modern take on classic soul has drawn comparisons to legends like Marvin Gaye, earning him acclaim with hits such as “Back to Your Place” and “Mulholland Drive.” Joining him on stage is three-time Grammy-nominated artist Eric Benét, a defining voice in contemporary R&B known for blending heartfelt lyrics with sophisticated melodies on timeless hits such as “Spend My Life With You,” “Love Don't Love Me” and “Sometimes I Cry.”



This event is produced by Post Road Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.