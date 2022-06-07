Photos: First Look at the New Production of THREE SISTERS at Two Rivers Theater

Two River Theater playwright-in-residence Madeleine George (Two River's Hurricane Diane, Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England) has collaborated with director Sara Holdren (Two River's Twelfth Night) to create a new translation of Chekhov's classic play about big souls trapped in tiny boxes. Stuck in the Russian countryside at the turn of the 20th century, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina dream of futures in the wake of their father's death and a changing Russia.

The cast includes Amaia Arana (Irina Understudy), Alex Brightwell (Andrey), Nemuna Ceesay (Irina), Olivia Haney(Young Masha), Anna Ishida (Olga), Annelise Lawson (Masha), Kelly Letourneau (Natasha), Gabriel Levey (Kulygin), Rami Margron (Vershinin), Quinn McManus (Young Irina), Mary Neufeld (Chebutykin), Nick Ong (Fedotik/Ferapont), Diana Osorio (Young Olga), Niall Powderly (Solyony), Rudy Roushdi (Tuzenbach) and Regan Sims (Rohde/Anfisa).

The production runs through June 26, 2022.