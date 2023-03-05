Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD

The production runs March 10 through March 26.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Creative partners Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby have become very skilled at unearthing the forgotten plays of yesteryear and breathing new life into them. Their current endeavor is the rare revival of a 1922 comedy - The Dover Road by A. A. Milne, running March 10 through March 26.

Check out photos from the production below!

Years before he created the iconic Winnie the Pooh, Milne was a popular dramatist and, even if he was prone to eccentricity, The Dover Road has some clever things to say about the fallacy of romantic love.

Kirkby, who plays Anne, states: "The most surprising thing about this show is how fresh and relevant it feels today despite the fact it was written about 100 years ago. How many times have we seen friends and loved ones enter a relationship that makes us think 'are you sure this is the person you want to be with?'"

The premise of the play is simple: the rich and peculiar Mr. Latimer occupies a house just off the Dover Road where his idea of philanthropy is to waylay eloping couples en route from London to Paris and give them a chance to look at their relationship before taking the proverbial plunge. The latest guests to arrive are Leonard and his partner, Anne, a young woman of very modern views. The couple soon becomes aware that they are courteously, luxuriously but firmly imprisoned together. Mr. Latimer then waits to see whether exposure to the rituals of daily life and each other's irritating habits will have the desired effect. However, it so happens that another run-away couple are just emerging from a week of imposed co-existence and they turn out to be Leonard's estranged wife, Eustasia, and her lover, Nicholas.

"What I love about this play is that it is similar to J.M. Barrie's Dear Brutus in its exploration of the possibilities of a second chance," adds Rubins-Topoleski, who serves as the director of the production. "Both plays have an eccentric and mischievous host who draws back the curtain and shows their guests what their lives might have been or will be based on the path they choose."

The Dover Road stars G. Anthony Williams as Mr. Latimer, Charlotte Kirkby and Nicholas Pecht as Anne and Leonard, Erin Leder and Justin Mancini as Eustasia and Nicholas. Mr. Latimer's helpers, Dominic and Oksana, are played by D. Ryan Lafferty and Hayley Rubins-Topoleski. Em Ricciardi stage manages. Allison Howe and Hayley Rubins-Topoleski co-produce.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open one half hour before show time.

For tickets or additional information, visit the website: www.actorsnetbucks.org.

Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD
Charlotte Kirkby, Nicholas Pecht, D. Ryan Lafferty

Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD
Nicholas Pecht, D. Ryan Lafferty, G. Anthony Williams, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, Charlotte Kirkby

Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD
G. Anthony Williams and Charlotte Kirkby




Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April
Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April
Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present the Lloyd Kaufman's cult film classic, THE TOXIC AVENGER, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting this Friday, April 14th, and closing on Sunday April 30th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.
Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team
Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team
Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Kinky Boots. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from March 24-April 2.
Broadway Stars Come To THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES In Pompton Lakes
Broadway Stars Come To THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES In Pompton Lakes
They say "All The World Is A Stage." Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with "The Broadway Lecture Series" while watching an episode of "Inside The Actor's Studio." 
Cece Teneal Returns To Centenary Stage Company For 2023 Concert Series On March 18
Cece Teneal Returns To Centenary Stage Company For 2023 Concert Series On March 18
Divas of Soul starring CeCe Teneal will be coming to Centenary Stage Company on March 18 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

