Photos: First Look At GUYS AND DOLLS Presented By The MAC Players At The Middletown Arts Center

A romantic comedy musical fable of Broadway at The MAC Players.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center present the oddball romantic comedy, Guys and Dolls, a Musical Fable of Broadway, from October 20 to 29, 2023. See photos from the production.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical, 1950’s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters and sassy showgirls in a wild game of chance—then love sneaks in! A Tony-winning favorite, the play features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.” 

Ticket prices range from $12.50–$30 for adults and $12.50–22.50 for students/seniors with reserved seating. An additional senior discount of $5 will be offered for the Sun, October 22 performance only. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafés of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong. The play is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Kathy Connolly directs The MAC Players’ production of Guys and Dolls, aided by Victoria Keiser (Assistant Director), Matt Ebersole (Musical Director) and Samantha Amaral (Choreographer). The play stars Joe Demaio (Nathan Detroit), Caitlin Martin (Miss Adelaide), Ronda Christie (Sarah Brown), Aidan Panno (Sky Masterson), Michael Kirkland (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Joseph Bryant (Benny Southstreet), Jake McNerney (Harry the Horse), Gary Glass (Big Jule) and Christopher Berry (Lieutenant Brannigan).

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church’s Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.

  Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography  

Aidan Panno

Caitlin Martin, Joseph DeMaio and Ensemble

Joseph DeMaio, Caitlin Martin

Michael Kirkland and Ensemble

Aidan Panno and Ensemble

Ronda Christie, Brian Craig

Aidan Panno and Ensemble

Caitlin Martin and Ensemble

Aidan Panno, Ronda Christie

Michael Kirkland, Joseph DeMaio and Joseph Bryant

Sarah Brown and ensemble

Joseph DeMaio, Aidan Falzon, Harry the Horse, Angi the Ox, Benny Southstreet

Cast of Guys and Dolls



2023 Regional Awards


