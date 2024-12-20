Photos: AMERICAN IDIOT Takes the Stage at The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present the highly anticipated opening night of American Idiot, The Musical: In Concert, a special 20th anniversary celebration of Green Day's iconic album. This one-night-only event marks the inaugural performance of ASNJ and is a significant milestone in the organization's partnership with the Township of Dunellen. See photos here!

Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, this concert-style production brings the explosive energy of Green Day's album to the stage at the Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ. The show starts at 8:00 PM and tells the story of three disaffected young men—Johnny, Will, and Tunny—as they search for meaning in a post-9/11 world. With its raw emotion and electrifying score, American Idiot promises to be a "21st Century Breakdown" of suburban life and youthful disillusionment.Originally conceived by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, American Idiot features lyrics by Armstrong and music by Green Day.

The show premiered on Broadway in 2010, winning two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The talented cast for this special production includes Shelly Verden as Johnny, Sam Vana as Tunny, Bennett Safsel as Will, Will Braxton Coffey as St. Jimmy, Andre Williams as Favorite Son, Emily DeMaio as Whatsername, Alyssa Wray as Extraordinary Girl, Juliana Conte as Heather, Nicole Perri as Alysha, Max Evans as Theo, and Eden Mendez, Jimmy Jesberger, and Kirsten Ayala as featured ensemble members. This production will be staged in concert, with principal characters playing their own instruments, doubling as the American Idiot band. This production is production managed by Dan F. Sims, assistant stage managed by Joey Palazzo with casting by Adriana Negron.

A limited number of tickets are still available for tonight's performance. Tickets are priced at $35 per person and $30 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online or at the door. The performance will run for 90 minutes with no intermission, and attendees are encouraged to enjoy food and drinks from Zupko’s Tavern Pub and Grille, located next to the theatre. Eating and drinking during the show is highly encouraged, adding to the immersive and energetic atmosphere of the concert.



Sam Vana

Will Braxton Coffey and Emily DeMaio

Juliana Conte

Andre Williams and Nicole Perry and Eden Mendez

The Company

Nicole Perri and Max Evans

Sam Vana as Tunny and Alyssa Wray

Emily DeMaio

Bennett Safsel

