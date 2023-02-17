Performers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This Month

With over 20 years of experience casting Broadway shows, National tours, TV, Film, Commercials, and Voice Overs, Alison Franck (CSA) will share her expertise on how to nail auditions for school shows, summer programs, community shows, or professional opportunities on February 25th from 10am-2:30pm.

During the masterclass, each participant will receive one-on-one time with a PTW Musical Director to review their audition piece, select the proper key and cuts if needed, and run the number musically before performing for Alison. Alison will then provide specific feedback to bring each audition to the next level.

For those not available on February 25th or wanting to learn how to master a dance call, Broadway Performer Gavin Lee will be leading a Masterclass on March 11th. Participants will experience a "mock dance call" and learn a dance from SpongeBob Squarepants. Gavin will provide tips on how to quickly learn choreography, bring it to performance level, and how to "put your best foot forward".

Both Alison Franck's and Gavin Lee's Masterclasses are free for prospective PTW Students and current Students who bring a friend that may be interested in studying at PTW.

To participate in the "Ace the Audition" Masterclass with Alison Franck, visit ptwonline.com or send an email to ptwstars@gmail.com!