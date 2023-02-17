Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This Month

The class will take place on February 25th from 10am-2:30pm.

Feb. 17, 2023  

With over 20 years of experience casting Broadway shows, National tours, TV, Film, Commercials, and Voice Overs, Alison Franck (CSA) will share her expertise on how to nail auditions for school shows, summer programs, community shows, or professional opportunities on February 25th from 10am-2:30pm.

During the masterclass, each participant will receive one-on-one time with a PTW Musical Director to review their audition piece, select the proper key and cuts if needed, and run the number musically before performing for Alison. Alison will then provide specific feedback to bring each audition to the next level.

For those not available on February 25th or wanting to learn how to master a dance call, Broadway Performer Gavin Lee will be leading a Masterclass on March 11th. Participants will experience a "mock dance call" and learn a dance from SpongeBob Squarepants. Gavin will provide tips on how to quickly learn choreography, bring it to performance level, and how to "put your best foot forward".

Both Alison Franck's and Gavin Lee's Masterclasses are free for prospective PTW Students and current Students who bring a friend that may be interested in studying at PTW.

To participate in the "Ace the Audition" Masterclass with Alison Franck, visit ptwonline.com or send an email to ptwstars@gmail.com!




Interview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th A Photo
Interview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th Anniversary
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Alyson Cohn about her career, the Player’s 90th Anniversary, and her experience directing 'The Play That Goes Wrong.'
Linda Eder To Lead A Masterclass On The Art Of Singing At The Ridgefield Playhouse, March Photo
Linda Eder To Lead A Masterclass On The Art Of Singing At The Ridgefield Playhouse, March 19
For the first time at The Ridgefield Playhouse, join Broadway star Linda Eder for an afternoon of vocalizing, singing and musicianship. Masterclass: The Art of Singing with Linda Eder will take place in the Ridgefield Playhouse Educational Center.
JC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and More Photo
JC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and More
Art House Productions announces the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, March 3. Jersey City’s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDI Photo
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDI
On Saturday, March 11 at 8pm and Sunday, March 12 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents the world premiere of composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi. Written for violin and orchestra, the work was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Ela on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

