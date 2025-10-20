Patrizio Buanne Brings 20th Anniversary World Tour To NJPAC In February 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global recording star Patrizio Buanne will bring his 20th Anniversary World Tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Known for his velvet baritone, magnetic charm, and passionate stage presence, Buanne will perform beloved favorites spanning his two-decade career, including Italian pop classics like “Il mondo” and “Forever Begins Tonight,” alongside his own original hits. The concert will also feature selections from his forthcoming anniversary album, NapoLatino—a vibrant fusion of Neapolitan, Italian, and Latin influences—set for release this October via Universal Music/Decca.

Since the release of his debut album 20 years ago, Buanne has become one of the world’s most celebrated vocalists, selling over 20 million albums worldwide and performing to sold-out audiences across the globe. His milestone tour offers fans an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and heartfelt emotion—a tribute to the international career that has made him a favorite across continents.

PATRIZIO BUANNE – 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR

Friday, February 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)

Tickets: $59 and $100 (plus applicable fees)

On Sale: Friday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m.

Available at www.njpac.org or by phone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722)