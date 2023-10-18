Passaic Native Comedian Tom Papa Set To Perform At NJPAC, October 21

Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an author in film, TV, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Passaic native, Tom Papa, one of America's greatest comedians will perform live in Newark on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 pm. Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an author in film, TV, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage.

Tom has four hour-long stand-up specials, the latest Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! was a wildly successful Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, directed by Rob Zombie.

He recently released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas, released by St Martin's Press, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and Tom's podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest for an hour of eating, drinking, and enjoying life. Listeners are invited to sit at the table as Tom and his guests celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing, and always funny conversations.

Tom hosts the daily Netflix radio show, What a Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM's Netflix Channel, airing Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to noon. Tom also hosts the hit SiriusXM show, Come to Papa, with residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in NYC. Tom writes the script for each show and casts top actors and comedians to play the roles or perform stand-up, all backed by a live band. Performers include Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Joel McHale, Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, Kevin Pollack, and many more.

Tom was a regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show, Live From Here, formerly A Prairie Home Companion, that featured his recurring segment, “Out. In. America. With Tom Papa,” heard by the 2.6 million fans of the weekly radio show. Tom also appears on National Public Radio as a guest panelist on Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me, which he also had the honor of guest hosting.

In the fall of 2018, Tom hosted his own Food Network TV series, Baked, where he took his love of baking and explored bakeries throughout the country. The show developed from Tom's love of making sourdough bread using his sourdough starter and visiting expert bakers while on tour.

As an actor, Tom recently starred opposite Lily Taylor in the film Paper Spiders and then appeared in the newly released North Hollywood. Tom has starred opposite Matt Damon in the Steven Soderbergh film, The Informant, and opposite Paul Giamatti in Rob Zombie's animated feature, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, as the voice of El Superbeasto. Tom has appeared in the films Analyze That, opposite Robert DeNiro, and Comedian. Tom was seen in Rob Zombie's film, 3 From Hell, alongside Clive Owen in Steven Soderbergh's Cinemax series, The Knick, and he was seen in Chris Rock's film, Top Five.
  Tom was seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, for two seasons. Tom had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and starred in his own NBC series, Come to Papa.

As a film and television writer, Tom's credits include the Rob Zombie film, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, the Jerry Seinfeld film, Bee Movie, and the TV series Red Oaks, The Marriage Ref, and Come To Papa.
 
Tickets to see Tom Papa are on sale now. reserve tickets by visiting njpac.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




