PSO Mango Suite Project Announces Events With Sandra Cisneros And Derek Bermel

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) explores cultural identity in literature and music through two separate, yet linked events making up its Mango Suite Project: the Saturday, May 18, 3pm author event with 2015 National Medal of Arts winner and author of The House of Mango Street, Sandra Cisneros and the Sunday, May 19, 4pm World Premiere performance of Derek Bermel's Mango Suite by the PSO. Both events take place at Richardson Auditorium.

Centered on Ms. Cisneros' book and Derek Bermel's recent work, the Mango Suite Project has captured the interest of the Princeton community with the Princeton Public Library, Princeton University Art Museum, and Labyrinth Books helping to spread word of its events. According to PSO Executive Director Marc Uys, The Project allows us to demonstrate how artistic mediums can combine to bring into focus important issues like cultural identity.

The 3 pm, May 18 FREE author event features Sandra Cisneros speaking with Grammy-nominated composer Derek Bermel about her experiences growing up amidst two cultures and its impact on her writing of The House on Mango Street. Guest vocalist Paulina Villarreal and pianist Steven Beck will perform excerpts from Derek Bermel's Mango Suite which draws inspiration from several of the book's vignettes. Presented in partnership with the Princeton Public Library and Princeton University Art Museum, the event is intended to foster a community-wide dialogue around challenges faced by Princeton's Latinx immigrant community today. The free event includes a post-discussion book signing. Labyrinth Books will be selling copies of The House on Mango Street and other titles by Ms. Cisneros in the Richardson Auditorium lobby beginning at 2pm. Although the event is free, admission tickets are required and are available by phone at 609-497-0020 or online at princetonsymphony.org.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the 4 pm, May 19 PSO concert featuring the World Premiere Derek Bermel's Mango Suite with Mexican mezzo-soprano Paulina Villarreal. Also on the program are three works by Manuel De Falla: El amor brujo, The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 1, and La vida breve, Spanish Dance No. 1. Two of these works feature the artistry of Flamenco dancer Griset Damas-Roche. Mr. Milanov hosts Derek Bermel and Sandra Cisneros in a pre-concert talk taking place in Richardson Auditorium at 3pm, and open to concert ticket-holders. Concert attendees are invited to a post-concert reception at the Princeton University Art Museum which is currently exhibiting Miracles on the Border: Retablos of Mexican Migrants to the United States.

Paulina Villarreal is a prominent recitalist, cabaret, operatic, and musical theater singer. She was recently named one of the top prize winners at the prestigious international Lotte Lenya Competition in New York and at the Comic Opera Guild Competition in Michigan. A graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, she has been a soloist with important companies and orchestras around the United States including Opera Saratoga, Cincinnati Opera, Opera Fusion: New Works, the prestigious Tanglewood Music Center, the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. Ms. Villarreal is the founder and artistic director of the annual concert series Cantos para Hermanar al Mundo, devoted to the promotion of classical vocal genres hosted in Northern Mexico.

Griset Damas-Roche was born in Havana, Cuba, and after 12 years of a professional ballet career at the National Institute of Art of Cuba, her interests moved to Flamenco and Spanish classical ballet, spurring her to the position of soloist in the Spanish Ballet of Cuba. Eventually, she made her way to Columbus, OH where she currently teaches Flamenco at her U Will Dance Studio while continuing a professional dance career. She was invited by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra to dance with them at the Ohio Theater in 2018 and 2019 as a part of the Spanish Festival, and by the Chautauqua Institution to perform in its 2018 Summer Season. In 2019, she won a grant from Greater Columbus Arts Council to attend the International Festival of Flamenco in Albuquerque, NM.

The Mango Suite Project and its events are funded in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets ($96, $80, $62, $35, and $28-youth) for Derek Bermel's Mango Suite are available at princetonsymphony.org or by calling 609 497-0020. Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 Season and Pick 3+ ticket packages are also available.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

The ground floor of Richardson Auditorium is fully accessible, including its restrooms. Accessibility features include wheelchair platforms and hand rails. Please note there is no elevator to the balcony. Assistive listening devices and large print programs are available in the lobby. Additional accommodations or services (i.e. ASL, Braille Program, Audio Description etc.) can be arranged with two weeks' notice; contact Kitanya Khateri, Manager of Patron Services at 609 497-0020.





