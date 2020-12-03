The Theater Project Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE A RADIO PLAY

For over twenty years, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY has been an integral part of The Theater Project's repertoire--and a Union holiday tradition for the last five. While so many things must change in celebrating the holidays this year, TTP is offering its yearly holiday staple to help keep community traditions alive.

Given the challenges 2020 has brought, WONDERFUL LIFE, adapted by NJ actor Liz Zazzie, will be performed a bit differently this year: through Zoom. The Theater Project invites its patrons to join them in celebrating the holidays online, with a virtual production, featuring actors safe in their homes and incorporating as many of the original elements of play as possible.

Once again, The Theater Project will set the scene for the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as eleven adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the iconic Frank Capra film.

But this year, families will experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE from the comfort of their homes--gathered together much like families in the early twentieth century did around their radios--as the story unfolds.

During perhaps one of the most isolating moments in our history, the classic story of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE provides a sense of comfort and connection. "There's a moment in the play where George Bailey turns to a Depression-panicked crowd and says, 'We can get through this thing all right. We've got to stick together, though,''" says Artistic Director Mark Spina, "And that's definitely a message for our time."

Two live Zoom performances Dec 11-12, one pre-recorded Zoom performance Dec 13. Visit The Theater Project to purchase tickets.

