OGCMA Presents Aaron Patterson Guest Organist in July At Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, based in Ocean Grove, New Jersey proudly presents a series of FREE ORGAN RECITALS on the historic Great Auditorium Pipe Organ as part of its summer-long program of family entertainment. These recitals will be performed in Ocean Grove's historic Great Auditorium. This season's series will bring "young rising star" organists to the stage - a new generation of organists who have never appeared in the historic auditorium before.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped-accessible. For more information, visit www.oceangrove.org/organ, or call 732-775-0035. All concerts are free and start at 7:30 pm on Wednesdays and 12 Noon on Saturdays.

OGCMA's Organist-in-Residence Dr. Gordon Turk said that "we are very excited to present up-and-coming organists as they make their Ocean Grove debut on the historic Great Auditorium Pipe Organ. "They are joining the roster of distinguished organists who have appeared here since 1908, including Will C. MacFarlane, Virgil Fox, Ken Cowan, David Briggs, Frederick Swann, and Carol Williams, and many others."

RECITAL SCHEDULE

Gordon Turk

Wednesdays July 7, 14, August 4 and 25th

Saturdays July 10, 24, August 7, 14, 21 and 28th.

Wednesday Sept. 1 - Special Organ Finale with Byung-Kook Kwak (violin) and Merynda Adams (Harp)

"Young Rising Stars" Performance Dates/Bios

Aaron Patterson - Wed. July 21

Philadelphia-based Aaron Patterson entered the Curtis Institute of Music in 2018 and studies organ with Alan Morrison. All students at Curtis receive merit-based, full-tuition scholarships, and Mr. Patterson is the Charles and Judith Freyer Annual Fellow. He won first place at the 2017 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition and the 2016 West Chester University International Organ Competition. He is a recipient of the Pogorzelski-Yankee Memorial Scholarship from the American Guild of Organists and the Bart Pitman Memorial Music Scholarship from the Delaware Valley Music Club. Mr. Patterson has appeared as a soloist with the Olney Symphony Orchestra and has performed at the Kimmel Center's Organ Day and the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ Spring Concert. His program will include works by John Weaver, Dieterich Buxtehude, J.S. Bach, Daniel Ficarri; Dana Suesse, George Gershwin, Jeanne Demessieux and Louis Vierne.